CN2 Business Spotlight – $30 million investment breaks ground in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In CN2’s latest business spotlight we learn that rain was not enough to stop an exciting ground breaking in York County that welcomed Austria-based STIWA to Rock Hill.

The site has room for 160 employees, and company leaders say they are eager to provide quality jobs and job training opportunities.

the $30 million dollar investment involves relocating its North American headquarters to York County.

STIWA is family-owned and invests heavily in manufacturing equipment and manufacturing software solutions. It’s been in the greater Charlotte area since 2016.

