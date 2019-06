CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Clover mother accused of keeping her children and mother in a filthy home was ordered by a judge to have a full mental health evaluation. Clover Police say Mary Rodriguez, 42, lived in a home infested with bugs, trash and feces. She was arrested last year and charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and abuse of a vulnerable adult. Today she appeared in front of a York County judge.