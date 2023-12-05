Clover man charged after a Four-Month Home Construction Fraud Investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a four-month state and federal investigation into contracts related to residential home construction, 49-year-old, Christian Joseph Novellino has been charged and taken into custody according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. They say he is facing seven counts of breach of trust.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, multiple victims raised concerns with regarding contracts made with Mr. Novellino and his company “Constructing Up” for the building of several residential homes.

Allegations suggest minimal progress, or no work was completed towards fulfilling the terms of the contracts. When requesting refunds, affected parties were reportedly informed that the funds were unavailable or offered inadequate compensation.

“We are just now scratching the surface of the number of people affected by this investigation and this arrest,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We strongly feel there may be more people out there who were defrauded by Mr. Novellino and are committed to ensuring justice for all affected in this case.”

If you suspect that you or someone you know has been a victim of construction fraud involving Mr. Novellino or Constructing Up Homebuilders, we encourage you to contact our office and ask for Detective Kimbrell at 803-628-3059.