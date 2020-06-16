Clinton College’s Dr. Lester McCorn Provides Update On Upcoming School Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College’s Dr. Lester McCorn hosted a virtual open house for new and current students.

In light of COVID-19, Dr. McCorn said, “We will not have a residential life as we’ve known it.”

The school has built a brand new online platform called Brightspace that will provide classes, activities and events virtually.

In August, students will come to campus for one day, abiding by social distancing rules, to see the campus, meet faculty, staff and classmates, all in an organized manner.

Students will learn more about the Brightspace platform and accessing classes. They’ll be experiencing real-time conversations with their professors and classmates.

In the video above, find out what you can expect for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, learn about Clinton College programs and get a tour of the campus.