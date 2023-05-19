Cleveland School Fire 100 Years later

CAMDEN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 100 years ago this week 77 adults and children lost their lives in what is known as South Carolina’s single largest loss of life in history outside of war. And now, decades later those who were killed in 1923 are being honored.

The fire happened at what was known as the Cleveland School just outside of Camden, South Carolina.

The blaze began during the end of the year play at the school when an oil lantern fell on the stage.

The ceremony held this week included family members of those lost. as well as some local faces.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Director, Darren Player was there with others from the county who attended the event to honor the fallen.

Since the tragedy leaders say it ultimately helped to improve fire codes and safety in South Carolina and across the nation.