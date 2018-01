City Seeks Way To Improve Cherry Road

Cherry Road has always struggled with it’s identity. and while some parts of the long road off I-77 have seen real improvements, while others, especially empty storefronts close to the interstate continue to struggle. Now the city of Rock Hill is taking steps to take over that area, to bring in more business, an give Rock Hill a more uniform look.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage gives us a look at officials first steps.