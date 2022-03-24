City of York Police Chief Retiring After 11 Years

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York Police Chief, Andy Robinson, will be retiring in June.

Chief Robinson says, “Nothing In my career has brought me more pride than serving as Police Chief for the City of York.”

Robinson, who has more than 25 years in law enforcement, served with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Hill Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Mill Police Department.

The City Manager saying the city will soon begin the process of selecting the City’s next chief. Chief Andy Robinson’s last day will be June 3, 2022.

PRESS RELEASE – Chief Robinson Retirement (MEDIA)