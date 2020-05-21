City Of York, Affinity Health Holding Free COVID-19 Testing On Friday

YORK, S.C. — The city of York, in partnership with Affinity Health Center, is making available free COVID-19 testing to the public on Friday, May 22nd.

The event takes place 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Clinton Chapel AME Zion located at 302 California, St. in York. This event will be the first of its kind in York County.

Officials have made arrangements for the success of this event, rain or shine.

Below are key figures who will be in attendance.

State Senator Mike Fanning

State Rep. John King

Robert Winkler (York County Council Member)

Mayor Mike Fuesser (City of York)

Steve Love (City of York Council Member)

Seth Duncan, City Manager (City of York)

Devonda Gomez, Clinic Operations Director (Affinity Health Center)

Dr. Craig Charles, Medical Director (Affinity Health Center)