ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill is set to undergo some redistricting.

In June Rock Hill City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to postpone the 2021 City ward elections for council members in wards 4, 5 and 6. This was done because of a delay in 2020 Census data containing redistricting data needed to draw new ward lines.

Now, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with leaders about the redistricting process and how you can learn more about the changes.