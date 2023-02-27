Chore turns to cheer! Lancaster wins big in Lottery

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – While performing her usual chores, a Lancaster woman had an impulse to check the scratch-off ticket she had recently purchased at Country Corner on Mcilwain Rd.

It took a few moments for the enormity of the situation to sink in, but the woman soon realized that she had won $75,000.

In addition, the store that sold her the winning ticket was rewarded with a commission of $750. Furthermore, there are still four more grand prizes of $75,000 waiting to be claimed in the Loteria game, with the odds of winning at 1 in 600,000.