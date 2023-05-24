Chester deputies search for murder suspect after shooting overnight

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 20 year old who investigators say is wanted in a murder from Tuesday night.

According to officials, deputies were called to Stepping Stone Drive around 9 PM for a shooting.

When deputies arrived the person shot was transported to MUSC Health Chester Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe the incident stemmed from an argument at a house in the area.

The shooting suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect has been identified as 20 year old Reco White Jr. of Rock Hill.

Surrounding agencies are working together to locate White who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about where White could be is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (803) -385-5433.