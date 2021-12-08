Chester County Leaders Join Opioid Lawsuit and Come Together Battling the Epidemic

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What was already a serious problem became an epidemic during the pandemic and now Chester County leaders say they’re joining a nationwide lawsuit — opioid addictions, overdoses, deaths and the crimes that go along with it.

It’s a growing issue in Chester County and council leaders believe joining a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies is the right move.

Leaders say opioids in Chester County have been an issue for years one that is continuing to worsen. Chester County Sheriff’s Office data shows there have been more than 100 suspected overdoses since the beginning of this year.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says, “A lot of them do not end in death but some of the do. Since I’ve been Sheriff, since 2019, we’ve really been deliberate and intentional in gathering those stats.

This heat map shows locations around the county where ODs happen the most. Richburg Fire and EMS leaders say they continue to undergo training to try and save lives.

Richburg Assistant Fire Chief T. Melton says, “We’re not there to arrest them we’re not there to cause them any issues — our job is to save their lives.”

Of the 34 calls that this department had this year, leaders say that Narcan has saved the majority of those lives.

Melton says, “It reverses the effects because what happens, the opioids will get in and shuts your breathing down.”

County EMS teams say of the 8,000 to 9,000 calls they get each year – at least 10-percent are drug related.

Chester County EMS John Faulkner, says, “When I started 8 years ago I might have seen 10-20 a year of myself personally.”

Now it’s 1 to 2 per shift. They see many repeaters.

Chester County EMS Jessica Schmittle, says, “I would say probably 40-50% of them are repeat offenders that we walk into the house or we know the address and we’re familiar with these people.”

The coroner’s office says of 330 total deaths this year, 11 have been drug related. Overdoses and even deaths haven’t been tied to one age group.

Chester County’s Deputy Coroner Jenifer Minors says, “It’s from the young kids trying something new to the older ones being able to try and balance out that usage.”

The Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker has this warning.

“It’s crazy to just kill yourself and our job is to for everybody to go home and be home at Christmas and be home at New Years and Thanksgiving and all these days — and it bothers us when people take their own lives by playing Russian Roulette with these pills.”

“People who are struggling with addiction are struggling with a powerful disease and we need to do all that we can to help people fight his disease,” says Sheriff Dorsey.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson speaking with a number of county leaders who are very concerned for their community.