Chester County Woman Facing Murder Charges After 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Home

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man was found dead in a home in Chester County on Monday.
Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say around 2 a.m., they were called to a home on Lowry’s Highway about a possible sexual assault. .
When deputies arrived, a 40-year-old man, later identified as Cavis Simpson, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Chester County EMS pronounced Simpson dead at the scene. The Chester County Coroner’s Office responded shortly after.
After an investigation, it was determined 42-year-old Lillian Tyndall of Chester killed the man.
Deputies arrested Tyndall and charged her with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She currently resides at the Chester County Detention Center.