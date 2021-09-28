Chester Co. Sheriff Investigators, ATF Agents Arrest Bulk Quantity Fentanyl Dealer

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On Tuesday, September 28th, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF Agents with the execution of a federal search warrant at a home on Ashford Road in Chester County, leading to an arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office PIO, Grant Suskin, the operation is part of an investigation into the distribution of “pressed” pills containing Fentanyl, by a subject identified as Christopher Price Jr..

During the search, Suskin says investigators recovered two firearms belonging to Price, approximately 1,000 pressed pills containing Fentanyl, and a quantity of U.S. currency.

Five dogs were also removed from the home and turned over to Chester County Animal Control. A stolen dirt bike was also recovered and turned over to Lancaster City Police Department, says Grant.

Price was arrested and charged with two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in Schedule I-V.

Grant says the investigation is ongoing and has been taking place for a couple of months.