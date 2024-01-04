Chester Co. deputies search for man who ran after vehicle chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in and around the area of Pickney Road and JA Cochran Bypass to secure all doors and vehicles as deputies search for a man who ran into the woods after a vehicle chase Thursday morning around 10:30 AM.

Officials say law enforcement will continue to patrol the area, however the Sheriff’s Office’s drone and bloodhound tracking team have been pulled from the area at this time.

The suspect is a male wearing a grey shirt and grey pants.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure all doors and vehicles and notify 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious.