Chester City Councilman Securing Funds to Clean Up His Community

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester City councilman is securing $100,000 of American Rescue funds to help clean up his community.

He says the funds will pay to destroy dilapidated properties, in an effort to reduce crime and help property values in the growing county.

Chester city councilman, Carlos Williams says he looking to call this initiative, “Operation New Life” because that’s exactly what he wants to bring to communities throughout Chester county.

This Historical East Chester District is where Williams grew up.

Carlos is looking to clean up around 20 properties.

He says with so much gun violence taking place in the community, he believes cleaning up these properties will decrease that violence and bring a better morale to residents in the community.

“With the growth that is coming in the city of Chester and the county, all eyes are on Chester County right now. With what is going on in Fort Lawn and Great Falls with Gallo and Duke Energy with Whitewater center that is coming, we have to clean it up. Cleanliness is a sign of Godliness. Its my belief if that we clean it up, the community will stand together and say that we are doing something to benefit our neighborhood and our community”, says Williams.

Williams say that the sky is really the limit when it comes to what they will do with the lots once they are cleaned up.

He says ideas have been a community garden to building new homes.

If you would like more information about the homes, you can find Williams contact information here: https://www.chestersc.org/city-council/