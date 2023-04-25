Celebrating dogs, community, and our latest CN2 Hometown Hero

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The unofficial Mayor of the Dog Park, a great title but not one this particular lady thought she’d ever hold. Our latest CN2 Hometown Hero was looking for a community, but in turn, she created one. Welcoming both people and many four-legged friends into the still growing village.

The Mary Warner Mack Dog Park at the Anne Springs Close Greenway is home to around 1000 doggy families, but with the click of a camera, Lyn Legere helps bond many of those families. She moved to the area from Boston in 2013, got her first dog and had a love for taking pictures. She took those passions and turned them into something very special…and that’s why CN2’s Laurabree Monday went out to surprise her at one of her favorite places!

