“Celebrate as Her Impact and Spirit has been Felt by Millions” – Says Husband of Wife Who Fought Publicly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Winthrop University Alum whose love for his wife went viral shared the heartbreaking news that his wife has passed away.

Roslyn Singleton captured the hearts of millions through social media videos of her husband, Ray, singing to her.

Her battle with brain cancer sadly came to an end this week…it’s a fight she fought bravely and publicly, on national programs like the Ellen Show.

Ray sharing this online, “our wife earned her wings.” He then encouraged their friends and followers not to be sad, but celebrate as her impact and spirit has been felt by millions.