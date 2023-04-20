Carowinds to begin new chaperone policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds is implementing an all new chaperone policy beginning this Saturday, April 22.

Officials say the policy will require all guests ages 15 years-old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years-old when entering or remaining in the park after 4:00 P.M.

The new rule is being created due to a rise in incidents involving inappropriate behavior across the theme park industry, according to Carowinds staff, who believe the changes will ensure the park continues offering a positive atmosphere for all future guests.

Park officials say anyone acting as a chaperone will be required to show a valid government-issued photo identification with a date of birth before entering the park. Once in, one chaperone is only allowed to accompany up to 10 individual guests ages 15 years-old and younger.

The policy requires the chaperone accompany their party during ticket entry, remain inside the park during the visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Park staff say any guests 15 years-old or younger who are found inside the park without a chaperone will be subject to ejection from Carowinds.

More information on the chaperone policy, as well as behaviors that are not allowed in the park, can be found in Carowinds Code of Conduct.