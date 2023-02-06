Carowinds expected to hire 2,400 employees ahead of golden anniversary

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In preparation of it’s golden anniversary Carowinds is expected to hire over two-thousand employees.

The 50th anniversary titled “Carolina Fun” will begin with a week-long hiring fair beginning Saturday February 18 focusing on new roles such as entertainers, lifeguards, food and beverage servers, security and more.

Carowinds Is Turning 50 – Hiring Over 2,000 New Employees For Massive Anniversary Season

