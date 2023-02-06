Brother charged with stabbing death of sister marks first homicide of the year in YC

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department says Adam Simeon Pesce, 55, is has been charged with the murder of his sister Rachel Lena Pesce on Thursday, February 2.

Deputies tell us they responded to the scene Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off Pleasant Road and found Pesce with stab wounds.

PRESS RELEASE:

Detectives Make Charges in Fort Mill Homicide