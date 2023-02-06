Brother charged with stabbing death of sister marks first homicide of the year in YC

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department says Adam Simeon Pesce, 55, is has been charged with the murder of his sister Rachel Lena Pesce on Thursday, February 2.
Deputies tell us they responded to the scene Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off Pleasant Road and found Pesce with stab wounds.
PRESS RELEASE:
Detectives Make Charges in Fort Mill Homicide
YORK COUNTY, SC – Detectives have charged a person in connection with the February 2nd homicide on Merion Ln. Fort Mill, SC. Adam Simeon Pesce, 55, was booked into the York County Detention Center and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. The victim, identified by the York County Coroner’s Office is Rachel Lena Pesce, the sister of Adam Pesce.
On February 2nd, deputies were called to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off Pleasant Road to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing. During the early portion of the investigation the victim was observed to have stab wounds. Investigators do believe this is not a random act of violence.
The case remains under investigation. This is the first homicide of 2023 in York County.