Candidates for Fort Mill’s At-Large Seat

FORT MILL, S.C. – Two women are running for the open Fort Mill Town Council At-Large Seat. One is incumbent Lisa Cook, and her opponent is Lindsay Curby.

Here are links to their full interviews with CN2’s Laurabree Monday:

Lisa Cook’s Interview

Lindsay Curby’s Interview

There had been a 3rd candidate initially, but Matt Vilardebo withdrew his name from the race.

The only other contested race in Fort Mill is for Mayor. Guynn Savage is running to keep the seat, and she has an opponent named Ryan Helms. We will speak with them as well in the days ahead.

Town Council seats Wards 2 and 4 are also open but neither incumbent if facing opposition. Ronnie Helms is on the ballot to keep his Ward 2 seat and Chris Moody is on the ballot once again for Ward 4.

The general election is Nov. 7th, early voting opens up Oct. 23rd.

Early Voting Center & Times:

York County Government Center

Level 1, Suite 1201

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 – Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Mon-Fri, 8:30am – 5:00pm

Closed Weekends