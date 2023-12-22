Burglary Suspect Arrested after multiple businesses in Rock Hill were hit with bricks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 66-year-old Robert Jones Jr. was arrested after police say he broke into The Mercantile and Two Scoops in Rock Hill. He is being charged with two counts of Burglary, one for each business.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department on Thursday, December 21st, at approximately 1:00 am Rock Hill Police responded to 153 East White Street (The Mercantile) after being notified someone was breaking into the business.

Officers arrived at the business and found the side door had been shattered. They were then able to access video which showed the suspect to be an older black male wearing khaki pants, a yellow jacket, and white shoes.

Video showed the male threw a brick through the glass to enter the business. Money from the cafe register was taken. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the male suspect.

At 5:26 a.m. the same morning, Officers responded to an alarm at 161 West Main Street (Two Scoops).

They say once officers arrived, they found the front door shattered. Officers viewed video which showed a male similar to The Mercantile suspect except the jacket was changed.

Officers again searched the area without locating the suspect.

Throughout the day, officers conducted a canvass of the downtown area. An officer noticed a male who fit the description of the suspect on East Main Street.

A field interview was conducted with the male as the investigation continued. It was determined the male was the suspect in the burglaries.