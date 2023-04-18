Bringing law enforcement & residents together through “Cultivating CommUnity” event

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Law enforcement community inviting residents to join them for a night of opportunity to speak with local and state law enforcement in an open setting about their concerns and vision for Lancaster.

Its called Cultivating Community and is hosted by The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Nutramax Laboratories.

It is free to the public and a meal will be provided.

The event will be Thursday, April 20th at the 15th Street Training Center.

A tour of the center will follow.

This is the third event of its kind and other local agencies also partner with it.

There is an online survey powered by Weathers Group that is online.

To take the survey, scan the QR code or visit https://bit.ly/3zSeiKn.

All information compiled during in-person events and through the online survey will be used to create a plan for Lancaster County.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/LancasterCountySheriffSC/