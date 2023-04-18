CN2 Newscast – Shots fired at ball complex, Lineworker Appreciation, & Holocaust remembrance

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this April 18th edition of CN2 News we are learning more about gunshots fired at a youth ball complex in Chester County.

Plus, its Lineworker Appreciation Day and we speak with linemen about why they chose the career.

On April 18th many people within the Jewish community celebrate a holiday called Yom Hashoah, better known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. We learn more about the day and how many are honoring it.

Later in sports, a rivalry match in Chester turned into a runaway and we have an update on how things are going for the Winthrop Men’s golf team in championship action.

Join us for the entire newscast by clicking the video above.