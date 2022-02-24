Bond Denied for Mother Charged in 11 Month Old Child’s Death

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A judge has denied bond for a mother charged in the death of her child.

Law enforcement officers say the 11 month-old died last October from a fentanyl overdose.

Today in court, the infant’s mother learned she will stay behind bars until her trial date.

Investigators charging the mom, Joyce Stover with Homicide by Child Abuse.

Authorities say the infant died from ingesting a “lethal amount of fentanyl”.

The child’s grandmother was also charged in the case.

In the video above, CN2 News reporter Renee O’Neil learns more about the case from court.