Body Found in York County Wooded Lot Identified

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The body found in a wooded area behind a home off Hathaway Drive in Rock Hill has been identified as 19 year old William Erschen.

The York County Coroner’s Office says he was a resident of York County and was found on Tuesday, May 8. The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

Press Release:

May 12, 2022

The York County Coroner’s Office responded to Hathaway Drive in Rock Hill on May 8th to investigate a body found in a wooded area behind a residence. The decedent has been positively identified through dental records as William Erschen (DOB 6/17/2002). Mr. Erschen was a resident of York.

Autopsy and toxicology will be completed at the end of this week with results pending. The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Sabrina Gast, RN, MSN, F-ABMDI

York County Coroner