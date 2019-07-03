Boater Safety: What You Need To Do Before Hitting The Water On July 4th

Are you planning to go to the lake on July 4th? If so – be prepared! And it all starts with life jackets. Don’t think drowning can’t happen to you or a friend. In the video above, Sarah Obeid speaks with CMPD Lake Enforcement Unit Officer Stanley Joye to talk about boater safety and ways you can stay safe while boating or swimming.
