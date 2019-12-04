Benefit Concert for Pilgrims’ Inn

Come support Pilgrims’ Inn this Saturday, December 7th at Rock Hill Brewing Company. There will be a benefit concert featuring Those Meddling Kids and Screaming Cicadas. There will be a Pilgrims’ Inn Special Brew. A dollar will be donated for each of beer sold. Please bring cash donation or food item to donate to Pilgrims’ Inn. The concert will be at Rock Hill Brewing Company. Watch for more details.