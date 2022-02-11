Behind the Scenes: Shutterfly Gets Ready for Valentine’s Day

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words and for employees at Shutterfly in Fort Mill, making sure those pictures are created into a lasting memory is the top priority.

The facility is more than 300,000 square feet and has more than 300 employees. Leaders say Shutterfly is the leading e-commerce and manufacturing platform in the personalize product space and has a family of brands such as Lifetouch School Photography, Snapfish, and most recently, Spoonflower (based in Durham North Carolina).

Fun Fact: If Shutterfly were to rank its busiest holidays Valentine’s Day is actually 3rd! Christmas is #1, Father’s Day #2, and Mother’s Day comes in #4.

Click above for full story.

Interested in Employment? http://www.shutterflyinc.com