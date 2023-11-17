Behind the scenes look at a movie production filming in the Tri-County

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A movie called God’s Not Dead: Rise Up has been filming for the past month in the Tri-County area and on the last few days of filming, CN2 cameras were able to capture some behind the scenes footage.

The God’s Not Dead crew has shot in downtown Chester, Winthrop University, and on this Thursday, our cameras caught up with them at the Morning Star Hotel in Fort Mill.

Production officials say this movie will be about tackling the idea of God in the public square, such as in the government. Many people from around the area have been involved in this movie such as students at Winthrop and even CN2’s Lucas McFadden and Renee O’Neil.