Be Pro Be Proud SC Makes a Stop at Fort Mill High School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – These high school students are learning about career opportunities early. Be Pro Be Proud South Carolina is coming out to Fort Mill High School for the first time and bringing with them a semi-trailer full of career opportunity simulations to get students interested.

Be Pro Be Proud SC works with students across the state, helping them find jobs, sometimes right out of high school.

Be Pro Be Proud of South Carolina, a mobile movement that helps connect students and young adults with professional training and career opportunities, making a stop at Fort Mill High School for the very first time. Students pouring out of the classroom into a trailer to learn more about careers after graduation.

Be Pro Be Proud’s Jon Holder says, “It’s a great, it’s just a great tool that they can come inside here and look at this, it’s like a wow factor. They come in here and it’s like ‘man look at all the stuff,’ but the great thing about when we take this around, a lot of these kids in middle school and coming up in high school, don’t know what’s out there as far as the opportunities and trade professions. A lot of these kids don’t know what they want to get into as of right now, so what we try to do is try to get students information and the tools that they need.”

Invited to be a student ambassador for the day, one student interested in a welding career, says it was nice to get hands on for the first time.

Fort Mill High School Junior, Henry Debbout, says, ” I’ve been learning a lot and using the simulators and they’re pretty cool and interesting.”

“This gives these guys, just a great opportunity to get the information and start to decide now instead of waiting until later, cause it’s never too early to start figuring out what you want to do as far as your career. Today’s the day, so hopefully once we leave here, they take all the information they got today and make a better future for them once they graduate high school,” says Holder.

Be Pro Be Proud travels around South Carolina, stopping at hundreds of schools and speaking with thousands of students about professional careers. It’s leaders say they really enjoy connecting with students, teaching them more about technical opportunities.

In the video above, CN2‘s Rachel Richardson is speaking with some of those students about their newfound interests.