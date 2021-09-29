CN2 Newscast 9-29-2021

ROCK HILL , S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 30 million dollars coming to Lancaster County through its Promise Neighborhood Initiative . Plus, Rock Hill’s Race and Reconciliation committee meeting this week to learn more about the process of establishing a Rock Hill Citizens Review Board. Also, your latest CN2 Business Spotlight – York Nutrition a one-stop-shop serving healthy meal replacement shakes and energy teas. All that and more in our latest newscast.
Top Story
Chester Co. Sheriff Investigators, ATF Agents Arrest Bulk Quantity Fentanyl Dealer
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On Tuesday, September 28th, the Chester County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit assisted ATF Agents with the...
