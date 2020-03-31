Baxter Village Families Bringing Cheer, Smiles To Assisted Living Residents

FORT MILL, S.C. — Due to COVID-19 – some assisted living facilities have restricted their residents from seeing visitors and loved ones.

That’s why some Baxter Village families have taken it upon themselves to spread joy to the residents at The Blake in Fort Mill.

Last week – the seniors at the assisted living facility walked out on their patios and balconies in all smiles and cheer.

A family who lives in Baxter Village blasted music out of their car, danced and sang for the residents – in costume.

Another group of kids wrote positive messages with chalk along the sidewalks – all in an effort to get people smiling and out of their homes.

These families were inspired to uplift the residents during this uncertain time – after a child’s birthday party was canceled.

One mom from the Baxter community says they are trying to show fellow neighbors and children that this is a time to be compassionate and caring of others – especially those who don’t have access to essential resources and visits from family.

“Oh, I could cry. I mean, ya know, it’s hard enough to be away from your family but to be forced to be away from your family and not even be able to go to the grocery store, for them, it’s got to be much harder, so seeing them smiling and dancing, it means a lot to us,” Rachael Fussell, a Baxter neighbor, said.

Dancing and chalk weren’t the only activities – the families also organized a decorated golf cart parade.

The families are invited to come out and offer entertainment at The Blake everyday at 4 in the afternoon for the seniors.