ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The suspect wanted in a robbery at TD Bank in Rock Hill is now behind bars, according to police.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, its investigators continued to work on the robbery that happened on September 19th of this year.

After receiving a tip from the community, it led to the arrest of 53-year-old Wesley Todd McCracken of Rock Hill.

A warrant was issued for Strong Armed Robbery on McCracken, and he was arrested without incident on Sunday, October 9th at the Quality Inn in Fort Mill.

TD Bank employees said they ran into a room, locking the door during the robbery back in September.

The employees said McCracken asked the teller for money and when the teller asked for an account number, he responded by saying it was a robbery.

The report said he did not show or indicate he had a weapon on him.