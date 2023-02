YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds has set the date for its live entertainment auditions for the 2023 summer season.

This is for people who would be part of the Grand Carnivale and the 50th anniversary celebration.

Auditions are set for Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the Johnson Theatre at Winthrop University from 10 to 3-30.

Open interviews will also take place for theater technicians, stage managers, theater ushers and more.