Car vs. pedestrian causing major traffic on I-77 Southbound and side roads

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 southbound at Gold Hill is blocked due to a car vs. pedestrian accident on the major interstate at Mile Marker 86.

The York County Sheriff’s Office asking over social media asking for everyone to please slow down and use extra caution driving through this area.

The Fort Mill School District also taking to social media telling parents and caregivers to expect delays due to heavy traffic congestion on side roads due to backups on the interstate.

Good Afternoon FMSD Parents and Staff,

The district has received reports that I-77 is severely congested due to an accident. This coupled with the poor weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation today. The increased traffic on side roads may also cause delays for car rider pickup lines.

Thank you for your patience as we work to transport students quickly and safely home today. We also ask that drivers take extra care when driving in areas where students may be present.