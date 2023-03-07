Armed Robber in Lancaster assaults employees, steals money

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An armed robbery in Lancaster has police searching for a suspect still tonight.

Lancaster Police say the robbery happened on Saturday, March 4th around 9:30 pm at the Fuel Express on West Meeting Street.

Victims told officers that a man wearing grey sweatpants, grey hoodie, a hat, and sunglasses pointed a gun at a customer in front of the register and ordered them to the ground.

The suspect assaulted several employees, pointed the handgun at the clerk, and demanded money.

The man then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. if you have any information you are asked to call police.

The assault victims were taken to a medical facility to receive treatment. The Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force are currently investigating the case.

Lancaster Police are asking anyone with information on this incident, or any other investigation, to contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

