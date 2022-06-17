Apartment Fire in Fort Mill

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During Thursday night’s storm there was an apartment fire at the Palmetto Place Apartments in Fort Mill (just off of Hwy. 160 at 6000 Palmetto Place). Investigators cannot confirm yet whether or not the fire was storm related. There were about 24 apartments in the building affected. All residents of that building were evacuated during the fire, but 6 of the apartments sustained water damage. All 24 units will be out until Friday when power can be restored and sprinklers turned back on. Those 6 units will be out longer.

The York County Fire Marshal is still investigating, but it’s believe lightning could have been the cause. Here’s more from the Riverview Deputy Fire Chief, Lance Couch.

The Red Cross has been called out to help those displaced. There were no injuries. During the height of the storm there were a number of fire calls throughout York County.

4 Fire Departments responded to the call that was in the Riverview District; they were assisted by Tega Cay, Flint Hill and Steele Creek.

