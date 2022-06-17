CN2 Digital Dashboard – Reasons To Appreciate Volunteers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this segment of Digital Dashboard Fort Mill and Camp Joy appreciates their volunteers who give of themselves and contributes time, effort and talent to meet a need of their mission.

The Fort Mill Storm Water Department sent a big thank you to the SC Adopt a Stream training program for bringing their training program to the Anne Springs Close Greenway talking with 15 new Adopt-a-Stream freshwater testing volunteers!

And an even bigger thank you to everyone who attended the workshop and are now newly minted Adopt-a-Stream volunteers here in our community and helping to keep an eye on our water quality in the community.

Camp Joy, located in Hendersonville, North Carolina says its in an urgent need of camp counselors this summer during the weeks of July 2nd through the 8th and July 16th through the 22nd. Camp Joy is the beloved camp the late Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara and their two grandchildren, Ada and Noel supported as a volunteer. It is a camp serving those with special needs. Each camper is paired one-on-one with a counselor who assist them throughout the week in Bible, crafts, recreation, activities, drama, worship, meals and music. If you would like to learn more about being a camp counselor, click here at Camp Joy.