Any Pepsi collectors out there? Just one of the random finds during a clean-up effort thanks Carolina Dive & Rescue

Volunteers bracing the hot temperatures to clean up a part of Lake Wylie. Community volunteers and the Carolina Dive and Rescue Team recently held a cleaning day at Goat Island.

The effort was headed by Lisa Gerard who says they worked to clean nearly all of the usable space of the island removing 10 large bags of trash, large pieces of Styrofoam, broken glass on shore and in the water, broken grills and chairs and two large boards with rusty nails.

Some volunteers even finding an old, intact Pepsi bottle, they would like to sell for a donation. If there are any Pepsi collectors out there, they would appreciate a minimum donation of $40 to the Carolina Dive and Rescue Team.