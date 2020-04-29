Anne Springs Close Greenway Reopens Trails, Starts Back Up In Phased Way

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway has reopened all entrances and trails.

This went into effect Monday, April 27th.

Trail access will be open to members and daily visitors Monday through Thursday, and to Greenway members only on Friday, Saturday and Sundays to keep the number of people on the property at safe levels.

Greenway staff is considering a plan to open up a in a phased way, meaning it won’t be a full reopening, but one with restrictions.

This is what the greenway’s “new normal” will look like.