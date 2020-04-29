Anne Springs Close Greenway Reopens Trails, Starts Back Up In Phased Way

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway has reopened all entrances and trails.
This went into effect Monday, April 27th.
Trail access will be open to members and daily visitors Monday through Thursday, and to Greenway members only on Friday, Saturday and Sundays to keep the number of people on the property at safe levels.
Greenway staff is considering a plan to open up a in a phased way, meaning it won’t be a full reopening, but one with restrictions.
This is what the greenway’s “new normal” will look like.
- Monday through Thursday: trails open to Members and General Public
- Friday through Sunday: Entry and trails will be open to Greenway Members only and evaluated weekly
- All Greenway facilities will remain closed, including the Greenway Gateway
- The Gateway Canteen will continue to offer take-out family meals for purchase online only and not for consumption on the Greenway
- If an entrance is at an unsafe capacity, we may temporarily close certain entrances to encourage use of less utilized entrances and trails
- No physical interactions or transactions with members or guests – all processed online.
- Continued encouragement of social distancing while on trails and in parking lots.
- Increased signage of social distancing rules and safe trail practice.
- Observe all trail rules; Dogs must remain on leash at all times