ASC Greenway Horse Camp

Horseback riders faced the heat recently to spend time at the Anne Springs Greenway Stables during horseback riding camp! One camper was excited because it was her first time attending a horse camp, and by the end of the week she was confident enough to show off her new horseback riding skills at the camp’s horse show!

Paige Peterson, one of the camp councilors, who actually started attending horse camp when she was 10 years old, says the most important thing they want is for the campers to have fun and feel comfortable being around the horses!

“We put them in different groups with different councilors that fit them best, and they can learn the fundamentals, and they can move up from there with the skills they know and progress on up. But it’s mostly about fun here, it’s a week long spending time with the horses and learning from the horses and the councilors” said Petersen.

The councilors are now getting ready for the week long residence camps held at Springmaid Mountain in Spruce Pine, NC.

Campers are immersed in a week of activities dedicated to developing better riding techniques and improving their overall understanding of horsemanship!

Unfortunately this camp is at full capacity but if you are interested in learning how to ride a horse you can contact the Anne Springs Greenway Stables for lessons or guided trail rides!