LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County is holding a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser.

The event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, February 11th at the middle school.

This year’s show features members of the medical community who watch over our well-being.

The fun gets underway at 7 PM.

The Dancing with the Stars is put on by the Andrew Jackson Middle School Fine Arts Department.