FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here’s one way that could improve your Super Bowl Party this Sunday, February 12th

The Sons of Legion at the American Legion Post 43 in Fort Mill is holding a Boston Butt Sale just in time for the big game.

There are only pre-orders only – Saturday, February 11th from 11 AM to 1 PM at Post 42 on Banks Street.