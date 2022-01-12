American Red Cross Experiencing National Crisis w/ Worst Blood Shortage in More Than a Decade

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A national blood crisis. That’s what the American Red Cross says as the country deals with a dangerously low blood supply level.

The Red Cross say this crisis may put patients in need of life-saving blood at risk, declaring its first ever national blood crisis.

We strive to have about a 5 day supply of blood on hand for our hospital partners to be able to treat patients. Some days that’s drop below a half day supply”, says Maya Franklin.

Maya Franklin, with the American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas says they are urging those who can donate blood or platelets to do so as soon as possible.

“If you are healthy and feeling well and are eligible to donate please make an appointment to give. I will say the highest in demand blood type is type O-“, says Franklin.

Franklin says the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues and the holidays are just some of the challenges creating this crisis. As they work to get donors in, they are even giving those who donate a chance to win some impressive prizes.

“We are teaming up with the NFL to allow donors a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl LVI in addition to that donors have the chance to be entered to win a home entertainment system”, says Franklin.

Franklin adds the American Red Cross in Rock Hill has added a Blood Donation Center at 200 Piedmont Blvd. It is open 5 days a week, Friday through Tuesday.

Those interested in donating should make an appointment online.

The American Red Cross says if you do plan to donate, make sure you are hydrated and have been maintaining a healthy diet so your iron levels are where they should be to donate. To learn more visit www.redcrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

More information about the Red Cross partnership with the NFL, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl