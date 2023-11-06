Affinity Health Center partners with Rock Hill Schools to create health center for students & families

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Affinity Health Center announced it is entering into a partnership with the Rock Hill School District that will include opening a year-round health center in an effort to expand access to care for students and their families.

This new site will include primary care as well as mental health care.

This all happening thanks to A Federal grant of 350,000 dollars is from the Health Resources and Services Administration. It will allow Affinity Health Center to build the new health center site at the former Belleview Elementary in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill students and their families will be able to access primary care, mental health support and more with cost not being a burden at the new school-based health center site.

The plan is for it to open in January 2024 and it will be open 5 days a week.

Below is the official release from Affinity Health Center and Rock Hill Schools.

Affinity Health Center was one of two South Carolina health centers to receive funding for school-based services through this grant. Affinity will partner with Rock Hill Schools to open a full-time, year-round health center site at Belleview. This new health center site will provide medical care and mental health support for children and families of the Rock Hill School district. Affinity’s healthcare team will partner with the school district’s counseling team to provide coordinated mental health support for children and youth of the district. Affinity’s team will also provide primary medical care, including well child visits, sick visits, vaccinations, and sports physicals. We anticipate opening the new school-based site in the new year.