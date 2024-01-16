Activities in the area to brighten up your rainy day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – No matter the weather, it’s always helpful to have a guide for indoor activities in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties.

1. See a Movie

Seeing a movie is the perfect way to pass the time on a dreary day. Manchester Cinemas is the movie theater in Rock Hill, which is located on Cinema Drive off Dave Lyle Boulevard.

RedStone 14 Cinemas is the movie theatre in Indian Land, located on Redstone Drive near Fort Mill Highway.

2. Museums in York County

The Museum of York County offers indoor, hands on, learning opportunities for all ages. The museum regularly holds events, like arts and crafts, and bird feeding. The museum features exhibits, a planetarium, a naturalist center, and nature trails.

The Comporium Telephone Museum features hands on exhibits like telephone booths, a mack truck, and switchboards. Here, you are able to learn about the history of communication.

The Main Street Children’s Museum is inspired by fairy tales and nursery rhymes, and is designed for children up to six years old.

The Rock Hill Fire Department Museum is designed to educate and inform the public about fire safety, prevention, and education.

The Chester County Transportation Museum has a variety of historic vehicles to learn about including a firetruck and cotton wagon.

3. Escape Rooms

The Tri-County area has two escape rooms, Escape Eight and Hometown Escapes. In these rooms, players work together to solve the hands on puzzles and escape the room. Escape Eight is located in Rock Hill, Hometown Escapes is located in Fort Mill.

4. Read a Book from a Local Bookstore or Library

Pick up a new book from a local bookstore or any library branch. Friends Books on Main, The Liberty Book Company, and Tall Stories are popular resale bookstores. This is a way to stay dry and support local businesses.

5. Arts & Crafts

If you are feeling crafty, the Tri-County area has multiple art studios available. You can go to these studios for lessons, for fun, or even with your family.

Studio Home – Nailed It Fort Mill (naileditdiy.com)

Small Hands Big Art

Chelsea & Savannah

