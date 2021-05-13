ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- Sydney Broadus graduated just a few days ago from Winthrop with a Bachelors in Mass Communication. Sydney didn’t have the typical high school experience as she worked to get her Associates degree from Spartanburg Community College. While at the same time she got her High School diploma and that set her up to get a head start on her degree at Winthrop.
A Winthrop University Student Graduated at 19-Years-Old
