York Tech Holds First In-Person Graduation Since Start of Pandemic

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College holding its first in-person graduation since the beginning of the pandemic.

The college holding three separate ceremonies at Winthrop’s Coliseum. Nearly 1,200 graduates finishing with degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

Students say they’re grateful to walk across the stage in-person with family and friends there to support them.

This will also be President Dr. Greg Rutherford’s last graduation season before retiring this summer. He’s served at York Tech for the last 14 years.

He says he wishes these graduates the best and will miss the bonds he’s formed at the school over the years.